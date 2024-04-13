It was a muddling race in that only the first two, Cutts and Garth Walden Racing’s Peter Paddon were the only two on the lead lap at the finish. One lap behind in third place was GWR’s Ash Samadi who was disqualified from qualifying, third just in front of Terry Knowles who took over his car from Bart Mawer.

Racing as part of the Shannon’s SpeedSeries’ Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island, the first Radical of two 45min races, began with the pole sitter Volante Rosso’s Peter Clare having a problem on the out lap and would start rear of grid.

Paddon led early, just in front of Cutts as they cleared out from the rest. A tyre blowout for Sue Hughes at Turn 1 on Lap 10 necessitated the Safety Car as the field completed the 12th lap. Cutts took the lead off Paddon earlier and both pitted before the race went cautionary.

But it was the third place Arise’s Bryce Moore who emerged best of the mandatory pit visitors and was the effective race leader, albeit fourth outright as the top three stayed out. Mawer led from Brad Russell and Clare.

Once the race went green, the order was sorted with the remainder of the field peeling off for their stops. Moore would have led but pitted again and handed off to Chris Reindler.

Fifth place went to Tim Macrow Racing’s Ethan Brown, ahead of Russell, Arthur Abrahams, Josh Hunt who took over from Clare, Bill Medland and 10th place Reindler. Andrew Eldridge finished just out of the 10 with Glenn Kenney/Melinda Price, and Stephen Champion who recovered from a moment at MG late in the race.

The First Focus Radical Cup Australia have a second 45min race on Sunday at 12pm AEST where the grid will be determined by the second fastest lap from Saturday’s qualifying.