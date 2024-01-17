As revealed by Speedcafe, MSR is advanced in plans to field a third entry alongside its primary cars at as many as three rounds this year.

The two endurances races, the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, are the obvious choices, while it's believed that the Sydney SuperNight is the target for a solo outing.

That, however, won't be decided until Supercars reveals its wildcard allocations.

Speedcafe can now confirm that Crick is the favourite to be the primary driver for the MSR wildcard for those three rounds.

The second-generation racer has spent the past two seasons in the Dunlop Series with Eggleston Motorsport, finishing 11th in the standings last year with a best race result of second on the Saturday in Townsville.

It's thought his preference this year is to sit out Super2 and instead funnel sponsorship into a three-round main game effort.

Who would partner Crick for the long-distance races is currently less clear, although MSR boss Matt Stone has highlighted the wildcard as an opportunity to give young drivers a crack without compromising the championships of the main entries.

There should be at least two wildcard efforts this year with no indications that the Triple Eight/Supercheap alliance won't continue.

Dick Johnson Racing's wildcard plans are less clear amid speculation that Kai Allen will be promoted to the main enduro line-up, probably alongside Will Davison.

Blanchard Racing Team will also have less use for a wildcard this year given it is expanding to two full-time entries.