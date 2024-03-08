RAM will continue with driver line-up Mike Sheargold and Garth Walden for the new GTWCA season as its looks to finally secure and Am title, having finished second in 2022 and third last year.

This time around the RAM Mercedes will sport a unique look inspired by Daft Punk's Alive album, designed by Tim Pattinson at the direction of Sheargold.

The new look was debuted during a recent test at The Bend and ahead of the GTWCA season opener at Phillip Island on April 14-16.

“We've got a second and third place series trophy, so there's only one missing from the collection. That is what we want to set out and knock off,” said Sheargold.

“The test at The Bend went really well. The Bend wasn't on the calendar last year, so we haven't been there for a year and a half. We had some challenges with my health last year, but I feel that my driving has progressed.

“We went to the test day with some expectations and we feel like we achieved that and we are happy with the result.

“My progress probably comes down to a switch in mindset. When you are faced with something like cancer, there's all that ‘life's too short' stuff, but this past year, I've really set out with that mentality of having fun, but also having a dip.

“The team has really helped me along as well. Garth, JP Messenger as the engineer, they've made strong improvements with both the car and me after we seemed to plateau last year.

“As for the look of the car, Daft Punk's ‘Alive' was one of those iconic albums that I listened to growing up and thought that it could play into an interesting livery. You have to have some fun with these things, and I'm pretty happy with how it has turned out.”