The event moves back to its traditional slot on the first weekend in February, a fortnight earlier than it was held this year.

That puts it on the weekend after the 24 Hours of Daytona and the weekend before the third and fourth rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series.

The Track to Town parade will take place on the Thursday before the race before practice on Friday, qualifying Saturday and the race on Sunday.

“It's great to have the dates locked in for 2025 and know that the world will return to Mount Panorama across the

January 31 – February 2 weekend next year,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We need to be flexible and dynamic in scheduling the race to ensure it fits within the international calendar each

year which is why the date has shifted two weeks earlier in 2025.

“The level of interest and excitement in the race is already high and we've had fantastic discussions with current

entrants and new teams and brands who are keen to race next February.

“At the same time, we continue to review all elements of the event to continue the improvements already put in

place in 2023 and 2024, to not only grow the event but add to the experience for everyone attending.

“We're very proud of the growth of the Bathurst 12 Hour. We've seen over the last two years huge crowds, camping

records broken, amazing world-class vehicle demonstrations on track setting scintillating lap times, legends of

world motorsport coming back yearly, amazing activations and car displays, plus much more.

“Where to from here? Stay tuned!”

The door is open for some exciting additions to the grid next year with the Ferrari 296 GT3, Ford Mustang GT3 and Chevrolet Corvette GT3 all eligible for the first time.

According to global GT kingpin Stephane Ratel, the strategic date choice, and strengthening of the local Australian GT scene, mean this could be the biggest Bathurst 12 Hour yet.

“2025 has the potential to be the biggest Bathurst 12 Hour yet thanks to several new manufacturers entering the GT3

space and a growing number of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS entries,” he said.

“This is a bucket list event for international teams and drivers, and also highly prized by manufacturers, but a strong domestic environment is vitally important for any Intercontinental GT Challenge round to truly flourish. Indeed, it is a

cornerstone of the series' philosophy.

“Moving the date back to its traditional slot also avoids clashing with the Asian Le Mans Series – a major

consideration for our local and regional base.”

The date announcement doesn't feature a naming rights sponsor for the event.

Repco held the naming rights backing this year after stepping in to replace long-time backer Liqui Moly.