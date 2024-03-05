A change in the naming rights backer for the Supercars pole award from Armor All to Boost Mobile has been a talking point since the new season kicked off in Bathurst.

Like with the Armor All backing, part of the deal is for the pole-winning driver to wear a branded hat during post-qualifying TV commitments.

On Sunday in Bathurst, however, Broc Feeney declined to do so, believed to have been at the direction of the Vodafone-backed Triple Eight team.

T8 was somewhat protected by a loophole in the operations manual, which has since been closed by Supercars.

However this may not be the last we hear of it, with Reynolds – who has a personal sponsorship deal with Vodafone – voicing his own concerns over having to wear the hat should he take pole at any point this season.

Speaking to The Hard Card podcast, Reynolds question whether Supercars should be doing its own deals that force teams and drivers into awkward clashes.

“It's an issue now because a lot of the teams and drivers have personal deals with other telcos,” Reynolds said.

“It's just a bit rude if you were made to wear the hat. I don't think that should be part of it.

“Do you have to accept the cheque? I don't know, it's a really sticky scenario, isn't it?

“I've never come across this before so it's a new thing for myself and if I was to get pole, I would probably not wear the hat.

“It's hard enough to get sponsorship. And then when the category have their own sponsors, it sort of makes all the lines a bit blurry and a bit slippery.”

For more with David Reynolds, watch the full episode of The Hard Card.