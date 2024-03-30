The Class X BMW M3 which will be co-driven by Tim Leahey and Beric Lynton will start the production car enduro on Easter Sunday from pole position. The second leg of qualifying was held up briefly with red flag conditions when Jett Johnson stopped near the Cutting in the A1 BMW M140i he is sharing with Paul Buccini and Michael Von Rappard.

Tyler Everingham was second quickest in the M3 he will share on Sunday with Michael Auld and Brianna Wilson while Thomas Randle had a gear shift glitch that cost him any chance to put the Ben and Michael Kavich BMW M2 Competition on the front and will start third.

Last year’s winners Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges (M4) who have George Miedecke with them this year, were fourth fastest. Ojeda finished in front of the Dean Campbell/Cameron Crick M2 and Jordan Cox, Scott Turner and Robert Rubis in an M4.

Behind the six Class X cars, was the fastest of the A2 class Ford Mustangs with Aaron Seton at the helm, and he will be joined by Jason and Ben Gomersall.

Second in A2 and eighth outright was Josh Muggleton in the Chris Lillis/Nathan Callaghan Chev Camaro. Tyler Mecklem also snuck into the top ten in Hadrian Morrall’s Mustang, behind the David Russell/Tom McLennan/Shane Smollen M4.

Class A1 was headed up by the Kent Quinn/Kynan Yu/Paul Blomqvist M2, and Class B (combined B1 and B2) was led by Courtney Prince, Karlie Buccini and Suzanne Palermo in their BMW 135i.

Patrick Navin and Nathan Halstead (Volkswagen Scirocco R) were fastest in Class C. But the class lost a stalwart in Colin Osborne as his Renault Megane that he was set to share with Rick and Zach Bates was withdrawn due to accident damage.

Class D went to Jaylyn Robotham in the Toyota 86 GTS that he is co-driving with Alice Buckle and Jack Wood while Wil Longmore was the quickest of the Class E Mazda 3s that he will race with Calvin and Tony Gardiner.

The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is scheduled to begin at 11:45am and will be shown live on SBS One, Fox Sports and Kayo.