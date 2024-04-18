The program is spearheaded by the TFH TA2 Muscle Cars Series framed by Hytek. Current series champion Dylan Thomas will be out to go back-to-back in the 2024 title chase. He faces stiff opposition in a rejuvenated Josh Haynes who missed out on winning last year by 18 points.

Other strong contenders will be current Erebus Supercar driver Todd Hazelwood, Tom Hayman, Graham Cheney, Lee Stibbs, Kyle Gurton and Brad Gartner who will have the backing of Hi-Tek Oils this year.

New to the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series year is TFH Formula RX8. In its debut meeting the one-make series has attracted 28 entries. Ryan Gorton comes in as the man to beat after he won the similar Mazda RX8 Cup series.

His opposition includes Brad Harris, fresh from victory in TCR Australia, the man behind the scenes Justin Lewis, and his brother Terry who won the 1992 Australian Production Car Championship and an Improved Production Nationals. Other quickies are likely to be Brock Paine, BMW E36 convert Rob Boaden and Brit Stacey Vickers who won four titles in his home country.

The number of Legend Cars now in Australia exceeds 200 and therefore will have a strong presence at the season opener. The five eighth scale 1930's style racers is going through something of a transition with the new three-cylinder water cooled Yamaha engine gradually becoming the powerplant to have over the remaining 1250 air-cooled engines.

There are three classes, Semi-Pro for rookies, Pro for seasoned drivers, and Masters for the over 40s. Among the contenders for race wins are previous champion Shane Tate, Josh Hourigan, Billy Finnegan, Mark Duckworth, Ryan Pring and the returning Lachlan Ward.

The Australian Excel Series has attracted several topline Hyundai races with the likes of Tyler Collins, Toby Waghorn, James Simpson and Brad Vereker.

Production Sports is another category that is new to the Hi-Tec Oils Speed Series. It will predominantly be a Porsche-mounted lineup and will include former Supercars driver Rodney Forbes. The opposition includes Nick Mantikos (MARC II), Richard Gartner (Lamborghini Gallardo), Ken Christie (BMW F80 M3) and Andy Tudor (Audi R8).

Several NASCARs are included in the strong Stock Cars assembly along with OzTrucks and Sports Sedans while Super TT is also well supported with a variety of chassis-based improved sedans.

The programme will also include Hi-Tec Drifting Australia for the first of four rounds. The drifters will kick off the Friday and Saturday proceedings and will occupy the morning activities before the circuit racing starts after lunch.

On Friday there will be practice and qualifying before racing commences after dinner at 6:33pm. On Sunday the racing begins in the early afternoon and will continue through the evening. The racing will be livestreamed and can be viewed on SBS, Fox and Kayo.