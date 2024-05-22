They will share the latest-specification Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 in its sprint series debut after the Wall Racing-prepare entry had a class win at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour in February, where they along with Grant Denyer and David Wall won the Silver Cup.

“I would have liked to have come back to the series earlier, and I was disappointed to miss Phillip Island, especially at a great track like that with all of the new cars that have joined the series,” said D

eitz.

“The new Lamborghini is a big step forward. The aero platform is more stable, and it has more rear end grip. All of the drivers – Pro or Ams – were really happy with the balance. The one thing we were lacking was straight line speed, but that's a Balance of Performance issue.

“It's just a really nice car to drive. It was great at Bathurst, and there's another upgrade to it which will give it some improved cooling, plus a new braking package. We're confident that we'll have a very strong overall car.

“I have travel commitments in the middle of the year, so at the moment, this is just a one-off. The plan is to be back again with Tony towards the end of the year.”

Deitz has been a regular in Fanatec GT Australia, either joined by D'Alberto or team owner Wall in selected rounds during the last two seasons.

“GT Racing is making a strong resurgence here in Australia and I definitely want to be part of that in the future. These are such cool cars and to get the opportunity to race against the likes of Chaz Mostert and Will Brown, there's a lot to like about getting back in the field,” added D'Alberto.

The only new specification Lamborghini in Australia, it will be the third car make in the Pro-Am Class at the second round. The model is based on the Huracan STO which has the same rear-wheel-drive, naturally aspirated V10 as the road-going version. Improvements over the previous model include the aerodynamics and an all-new intake system.

Round 2 of Fanatec GT Australia will be on the Bend's West layout for the first time and is part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 31-June 2. The event can be viewed live and free on 7plus and 7mate, while international viewers can watch on the GT World YouTube page.