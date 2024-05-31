The Shell-backed squad became the first in Australian motorsport to achieve carbon neutral status back in 2021, thanks to a host of environmentally friendly measures.

Those measures include diverting renewable energy into the grid, tree planting programmes and reducing landfill contributions.

Both the carbon neural status and FIA accreditation have this year been renewed, something team principal Ryan Story says follows a “relentless commitment to sustainability”.

“The renewal of our FIA Three Star Accreditation and maintaining our carbon neutral status for a fourth consecutive year is a proud moment for Dick Johnson Racing,” he said.

“As the first Supercars team to achieve this, it underscores our relentless commitment to sustainability and our role as leaders in the motorsport community.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every team member who strives to balance high performance with environmental responsibility. We are excited to continue driving innovation and setting new standards for a sustainable future in racing.”

The renewals were welcomed by both Motorsport Australia, via president Andrew Fraser, and Supercars through CEO Shane Howard.

“On behalf of Motorsport Australia and the FIA I commend Dick Johnson Racing on this huge accomplishment,” said Fraser.

“As a team they continue to lead by example, driving positive change and setting new standards for a sustainable future in motorsport.

“This prestigious accreditation not only sets a benchmark in the motorsport industry but also demonstrates that excellence in racing can be harmoniously aligned with responsible environmental practices.”

Howard added: “Supercars congratulates Dick Johnson Racing on the renewal of its FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation and carbon neutral Status.

“As a team they continue to demonstrate that high performance and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

“This renewal is a testament to the team's dedication, innovation, and leadership in driving positive change within the industry. We're proud to support their ongoing efforts as we collectively strive for a sustainable future in motor racing.”