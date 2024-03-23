The eight series organised or licensed by SRO Motorsports Group are the GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club, ADAC GT4 Germany, British GT Championship, Championnat de France FFSA GT, Pirelli GT4 America, GT America Powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, and Japan Cup.

The GT4’s global dimension this year is similar to the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS, which launched in 2019 to cater for GT3 manufacturers.

Manufacturer brands will be able to score points in all classes, with the allocation dependent on the race lengths and the entry numbers.

GT4 was created and managed by SRO Motorsports Group with the formula popular and resilient through its 18-year history. The cars bear a closer resemblance to their road-going equivalents and race on a balance between price point and performance.

The formula has been popular among amateur drivers who race high-speed machinery that does not rely on aerodynamics. It also offers an avenue to progress to the faster GT3 racing for aspiring professionals.

The SRO Motorsports Group accounts for varying degrees of manufacturer participation across each continent when calculating the GT4 Manufacturer Ranking. Points are awarded based on the position of each manufacturer’s leading car per category, whether overall, Pro-Am, Am etc, in every race. The points scored per brand are then multiplied by the number of cars in that category.

In 2023, 62 cars were at Spa-Francorchamps in a race that combined the GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club and GT4 Scandinavia.

The first chance to score GT4 Manufacturer Ranking points this year will be on March 28-April 1 in the British and French championships at Oulton Park and Nogaro, respectively. There will be 95 races over the season. The first round of Monochrome GT4 Australia kicks off at Phillip Island on April 12-14.