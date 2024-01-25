Tremain, also known has ‘B1', had held the position of Crew Chief since November 2020, having originally joined Erebus as a Number 2 Mechanic in 2016.

He will retain his duties as Car Controller while Brad Packham, otherwise known as ‘B2', moves into the Crew Chief position.

On what is now Car #1 off the back of Erebus's victorious 2023 campaign, Brodie Kostecki continues to be engineered by George Commins.

The #9 Coca-Cola Camaro will see returnee Jack Le Brocq engineered by incumbent Tom Moore.

“It's a proud moment for me to step up into the Team Principal role, and having the support of the whole crew means a lot,” said Tremain.

“We've had a really consistent crew for a number of years now and adding to that experience and drive is only going to make us stronger as we look toward the 2024 season.

“The Erebus guys and girls are all about getting stuff done, eyes on the prize, bring it on.”

Erebus continues to be led by Barry Ryan as CEO, Team Owners Betty and Daniel Klimenko, and Shannen Kiely as Managing Director.

“In recognising and providing opportunities for our own talent to grow within the team, we're focussed on building a winning culture,” said Ryan.

“It's about creating an environment where everyone has a chance to lead, keeping our team engaged and eager.

“Success isn't just about trophies; it's about growing together and celebrating every step of the journey.”

Erebus will field two brand-new Camaros in the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

It will also be vying for more Bathurst 12 Hour glory, a race which it won in 2013, when it supports the M-Motorsport entry in the 2024 edition, with Le Brocq among the driving crew for the Mercedes-AMG.