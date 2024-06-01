In Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia qualifying the #8 Arise Racing Ferrari 296 driven by Jaxon Evans, and the Audi R8 driven by Brad Schumacher each claimed a pole position.

In the first session Evans could not be matched by any of his competitors, he took pole by 0.433s from Arise Racing GT teammate and fellow Supercars Championship driver Chaz Mostert.

Jayden Ojeda spent much of the session in the lane and completed the fewest laps of anyone, nevertheless a final lap flyer from the Mercedes driver saw him end the session in third position.

Brendon Leitch was the best of the Audi R8 drivers, 0.04s off Ojeda, but crucially 0.01s faster than Will Brown who rounded out the top five.

Triple Eight Race Engineering driver Declan Fraser qualified in sixth ahead of the Lamborghini Huracan of Tony D'Alberto.

Former FIA Formula 3 Championship podium finisher Alex Peroni was next in an Audi R8, while Valentino Astuti and Nick McBride rounded out the top 10.

James Koundouris qualified 11th and best of the Am class cars for Race 1, ahead of Ben Schoots, Renee Gracie, Marcel Zalloua, Ash Samadi, Mark Sheargold and Marc Cini.

Qualifying 2 was hard fought with four drivers vying for pole position. In the end, Schumacher who shares his car with Brown took pole by 0.386s improving his time on the final lap.

All fast laps came in at the death, with Am driver Garth Walden jumping to second ahead of Chaz Mostert's co-driver Liam Talbot.

Peter Hackett in the #888 Mercedes ended up in fourth ahead of the Race 1 pole sitting car driven in the second session by Elliott Schutte.

Steve Brooks qualified in sixth ahead of Brendon Leitch's teammate Tim Miles. Mark Rosser was next ahead of Paul Lucchitti and Sergio Pires.

Samadi failed to set a time in the second session, he caused an early red flag when his car came to a halt exiting Turn 8.

Race 1 of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia commences at 12.25pm local time, 12.55pm AEST.