Connor Roberts appeared to be in the box seat with more than half a second's advantage on a competitive field in qualifying on the National circuit. He won the first three races before a broken gearbox in the fourth, paved the way for Brett Parrish to take overall honours.

Incidents happened in Race 1 where Parrish led early before Roberts took and won ahead of Tyler Collins. Parrish was third in front of Thomas Manwaring, Josh Richards, Alex Haigh, Connor Peacock and Jackson Cooper. Caleb Paterson was in the mix for a top finish before he caught up in one incident and finished 12th.

Roberts led through every lap of Race 2, from Parrish and Collins while Paterson fought through to fourth ahead of Luke Rinaldi, Cooper, Peacock and Richards. Victory in the third made it eight straight for Roberts where he headed Parrish, Collins, Santin, Richards, Peacock, James Simpson and Paterson.

With Roberts sidelined during the fourth race, Collins edged out Richards by 0.062s. Parrish had second until the last lap when he finished fourth behind James Simpson. Cody Tucker was next from Aston Davis and Kade Davey. Parrish took out the last, and the round while Davey was second in the race from Roberts, Richards and Simpson.

In his 5.0lt Ford Mustang, John Prefontaine was unbeaten over the five Australian Trans-Am races on the National circuit. Ian Palmer (Pontiac Firebird) was third in Race 1 before he collected four seconds for overall second ahead of Russell Wright (Mustang) who carded with a second, three thirds and a fourth.

Dean Crossley and his Ford Falcon Sprint was fourth in the points. Alwyn Bishop didn't figure in qualifying or the first two races before he bought his Plymouth Duster into fifth ahead of Warren Wadley (Chev Camaro) and Sean English (Mustang).

Holden Commodore drivers Cameron Haak, Lee Gravolin and Peter Gray finished first, second and third in the first of five Qld Touring Car Championship races on the National circuit. Gray won Race 2 on the Clubman layout, ahead of Haak while Gravolin didn't start, out for the weekend.

Bray won Race 3 while Haak retired, his race meeting over. Robert Bellinger (BMW E46 M3) improved from his third in the previous race to second and Ben Malpass (E36) was third on the Switchback circuit.

It was a similar one-two in the next race on the National while Gary Lange (E46) edged out Malpass for third. The BMW trio of Bellinger, Malpass and Lange were the top three in the last and for the round as Bray failed to finish.

In Superkarts which used the Switchback circuit, Russell Jamieson won the first three encounters where he headed Tim Weier. Tim Philp was third in the two of them before a DNF in Race 3. Jamieson spun out of Turn 6 in the next which gave the win to Weier who backed up to take the last when Jamieson had an engine cylinder pop.

In 125cc Philp's one DNF cost him the class which was taken out by Doug Amiss. Andrew Cain took 125 TAG Heavy, Jack Murray topped TAG Light and 85cc Gearbox went to Casey Le Garde.