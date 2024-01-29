The Sky F1 caller will attend the event on Sunday, March 17 en route to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

It makes for a busy start to the year for Croft, who will kick off the campaign in Bahrain on March 2.

He'll then head to Saudi Arabia a week later for the second round before venturing Down Under to Adelaide.

While in the SA Capital, he'll appear in ‘The Crofty Show' at the Arkaba Hotel.

The interactive show will offer insight, giveaways, live auctions and more.

Croft began his F1 career commentating for radio before joining Sky Sports in his current role in 2012.

He's previously expressed his love of Australia, especially the festival nature of the Australian GP.

“We absolutely adore coming to Melbourne as a sport and personally, as a motorsport fan, I love being in Albert Park for a few days,” he told Speedcafe in 2022.

“Some countries host a grand prix, others embrace a grand prix, and Melbourne very much embraces everything that is great about motorsport.

“I think what it does well is that it puts on a mega show, and there is activity on the track from start to finish,” said Croft when asked what sets the Australian Grand Prix weekend aside.

“Now, some people might like to complain about the two-seater Formula 1 car going around the track at 7:30 in the morning.

“There are those, me for instance, that quite like that as an alarm call. I don't mind that at all.

“It just feels like there is a proper motorsport party going on,” he added.

“Silverstone is very much the same. It's just non-stop activity and the organisers do a brilliant job of keeping everyone entertained, even when the F1 cars aren't on the track.

“They put on a motorsport festival and, as I say, embrace the grand prix and give all the ticket holders a chance to get proper value for money culminating, and fingers crossed once again, with what I hope will be an absolute classic Australian Grand Prix.”

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival follows a similar theme and has been deliberately designed to offer attendees a range of experiences.

That includes both on- and off-track action together with other attractions, automotive themed, designed for all ages.

According to Tom Possingham, the man behind the event, it deliberately builds on the heritage of motorsport in Adelaide.

“We're blessed that we can do this in Adelaide, because of the history and heritage here,” he told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, that's a big part of what the event is, but at the same time, I'm a firm believer in diversity.

“We want this to be a smorgasbord.”

Croft will join current F1-pilot Valtteri Bottas at the event, which is set to feature a host of Adelaide-era F1 machines.

Already announced are a host of other classic cars, from Group A, Supercars, Le Mans beasts, rally cars, motorbikes, and others.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival kicks off with the Gouger Street party on Friday, March 15, before action in Victoria Park begins the following day.