The Australia touring car category has been a fixture of the support bill at its home grand prix ever since it moved to Albert Park in 1996, with the exception of just 2007 due to logistical challenges caused by the timing of the Wanneroo event.

Supercars has furthermore raced for championship points in Melbourne since 2018 and, despite being bumped from the secondary pit lane this year, indications are that teams and drivers want to be back basking in the glow of Formula 1 in 2025 and beyond.

However, there has also been serious interest from the category in the Singapore Grand Prix, and what is understood to be a push from senior figures within parent company RACE to take Supercars to the Qatar Grand Prix.

Domenicali appeared on Fox Sports this morning from its Albert Park studio, where he was queried by pundit Gather Tander about whether the category might be able to follow F1 to some Asian races in the future.

“Well, actually, we are working to make sure this could be possible in certain grands prix,” he replied.

“So for all the fans of Supercars, stay tuned. That’s what I can say.”

This year’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix has sold out not only on Saturday and Sunday but also, for the first time, on Friday, and drew 65,030 on Thursday when Supercars was the headline act.

Domenicali was playful when asked if there is scope for another event in Australia, noting Melbourne is understood to have exclusivity as part of its contract with Liberty Media.

However, he did state that Formula 1 wants the maximum entertainment offering over four days in the Victorian capital.

“Well, actually, the beauty of Liberty’s, I would say, dream is that we have so many requests today all around the world that if the teams and everyone will be happy to have 52 grands prix, I will book everyone, every weekend,” he quipped.

“But unfortunately, we can’t.

“So, going back to the question, I think it will be difficult to be honest, because we have to be all around the world.

“What we need to make sure is to maximise the incredible event that we are organising in Australia, and allow all the fans to have four days where they have every single thing in terms of entertainment, in terms of events, in terms of show, in terms of participation.

“This is really the target that we want to do with the promoters here that create an incredible job to create even for the future, a better place to live here that is already incredible.”

