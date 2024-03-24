The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver trails team-mate Will Brown by just 12 points at the summit of the Repco Supercars Championship after taking victory in Race 5 at Albert Park.

In Race 4, though, he threw away a second place when he ran wide at Turn 13 on the penultimate lap and ultimately finished fourth, an error which still stung 24 hours later.

“I was pretty fired up [on Friday] night, pretty disappointed with myself that I could make an error like that,” said Feeney.

“Just literally, my foot fell off or like I missed the brake pedal, so it felt like I threw away another one-two, but to get another one [on Saturday] is pretty crazy.

“So, we knew we’ve got fast race cars; it was just about getting a clean start and moving through, which we both did.”

Even casting an eye to today’s Race 6 of the season, when he has an opportunity to bridge the gap to Brown given they start sixth and ninth respectively, the 2021 Super2 Series winner was dwelling on his Race 4 mistake.

“Obviously [Brown] started sixth and got up to second [in Race 5] so we’ll see what we can do [today],” remarked Feeney.

“But, yeah, spewing obviously that I threw away those few points

“I’ve made a couple of little mistakes early in this season, which I’ve got to work on.

“I’ve got the pace; I’ve just got to neaten up a few little things.”

Feeney also incurred a penalty in Race 2 of the season at Bathurst when he pinched a brake and forced James Golding off the road while trying to recover second place after a poor start.

Between the error itself and the five seconds he had to serve at his first pit stop, it consigned Car #88 to third on the day when another win or a second place would otherwise have been the more likely outcomes.

All-told, that moment and the wide he bowled at Albert Park have thus cost the 21-year-old as little as 18 points in total, which is something of a let-off but still enough to give the orange numbers to Brown for now.

“It’s going to be a super long year – you want to minimise those mistakes – but, look, the big points certainly come a little later in the year when it’s 150 or 300 points per race,” noted Feeney.

“I do need to stop making those tiny little errors. [Friday] is probably the cheapest penalty I’ll ever pay for that with only a 75-point race but they’re still points it cost us and we’re still fighting for a trophy this weekend as well.

“So, it’s all costly but I’ve just got to learn from that; you try to learn every time you make a mistake – I feel like you’re learning more from those then some other races – so, just keep chipping away.

“I was pretty hard on myself, so I was pretty fired up for a good one [on Saturday].”

Race 6 of the season, the last of the MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint, starts today at 10:25 local time/AEDT.