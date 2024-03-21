The pair of Thursday afternoon qualifying sessions at Albert Park set the starting grid for the first two races of the MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint, with Feeney to start at the very head of the field in this evening’s 19-lap encounter in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro.

He will share the front row with the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale (#11 Mustang), while Waters in Tickford Racing’s #6 Monster Energy Mustang will line up alongside the #87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro of Will Brown tomorrow in race 4.

Qualifying for Race 3

The 24-car field approximately split itself in half in terms of those who went onto the race track in the opening minutes of Qualifying for Race 3 and those who waited in pit lane.

De Pasquale was fastest of that first group on a 1:48.3681s, then Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) on a 1:48.4429s, and rookie Ryan Wood (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang) on a 1:48.8288s, in what was the hottest part of the day.

Once Richie Stanaway (#26 Penrite Mustang) rolled out, though, he took over top spot on a 1:48.1624s, a time which stood as the benchmark until Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) moved it to a 1:47.9782s.

When the chequered flag came out after the 15 minutes were up, neither Brown nor Feeney had set a lap, but then the former jumped to second on a 1:47.9840s.

Feeney, however, was well quicker to the second sector and would go on to clinch a 1:47.7148s which put him a quarter of a second better than anyone else, until De Pasquale clocked a very late 1:47.8680s to earn the other front row starting berth.

Mostert therefore ended up third, from Brown, Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), Nick Percat (#10 Bendix Camaro), and Waters.

Stanaway ran wide of track limits exiting the Turn 9/Turn 10 sweeper on his latter run and would be eighth all-told, from Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s Camaro) and Todd Hazelwood (#99 TFH Hire Camaro).

Qualifying for Race 4

Qualifying for Race 4 started in a similar fashion to the session which preceded it, with 13 cars on-track initially.

Fullwood set the early reference, a 1:48.2039s, with Wood second-quickest at 0.0997s off the pace.

Payne then came through and laid down a 1:47.7609s as the second group began their hot laps.

Stanaway made it a Grove Racing one-two when he completed a 1:48.1138s with five minutes to go but it was soon a Triple Eight one two once Brown set a 1:47.5969s and then Feeney a 1:47.6410s.

Waters, though, beat both of them with a 1:47.4916s with just over a minute to go, with Brown and Feeney already back in pit lane and thus unable to respond.

They ended up second and third respectively, with Mark Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro) moving to fourth with a subsequent 1:47.7128s.

Payne ended up fifth and De Pasquale claimed sixth with a 1:47.8788s with the chequered flag out.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jack Le Brocq (#9 TFH Hire Camaro), Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), Mostert, and Stanaway.

Race 3 is due to start this evening at 17:55 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying for Race 3, MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint