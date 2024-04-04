Perth-based Arise Racing GT is set to make its first appearance in Australian GT at the Island next weekend for what will be the first round off the new-look, SRO-run series.

The 296 GT3s will be raced by Pro-Am combos Chaz Mostert/Liam Talbot and Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte.

There have already been several test days at Wanneroo in the west, while yesterday’s hit-out at the Island was the first east coast appearance for the two Ferraris.

That included a first proper look at the liveries on the car which, in keeping with the factory-backed nature of the programme, feature a red base with hints of green and white.

Major backing comes from Lance East Exotics which is part of the LEE group of businesses owned and run by Lawrence Escalante.