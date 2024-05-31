The #8 Arise Racing 296 GT3 lapped The Bend's West Circuit as quickly as a 1:15.0190s to pip the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 piloted by Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti by 0.0601s.

Less than a tenth of a second covered the top three with Alex Peroni driving Mark Rosser's Team BRM Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 to a best time of 1:15.1035s.

Brad Schumacher ended up fourth in an Audi from the Melbourne Performance Centre stable with a time of 1:15.2522s as co-driver Will Brown watched on.

The Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Tony D'Alberto/Adrian Deitz took fifth on a 1:15.2931s and the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Declan Fraser/Peter Hackett ended up sixth.

Chaz Mostert put the Arise Ferrari which he is sharing with Liam Talbot into seventh, with a top 10 covered by 0.9112s rounded out by Am class leaders Garth Walden/Mike Sheargold (Ram Motorsport Mercedes-AMG), Brendon Leitch/Tim Miles (MPC Audi), and Nick McBride/Steve Brookes (MPC Audi).

The second and final practice session starts at 12:40 local time/13:10 AEST.