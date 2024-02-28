As revealed by Speedcafe, Arise Racing GT will field two new Ferrari 296 GT3s in the competition in 2024, with factory support from Maranello and a hotshot driver line-up.

Mostert, a pole-sitter in the Bathurst 12 Hour and class winner at the 24 Hours of Daytona, will share one car with 2023 GT World Challenge champion Liam Talbot.

Evans, who starred with the Porsche-supported Phantom Global Racing team in this month's Bathurst 12 Hour, will partner Arise regular Elliot Schutte in the other.

“[It's] an exciting project with all the right ingredients [and it] fuels my excitement for the season ahead,” said Evans, via the announcement of the programme and its driver line-up.

“I'm pretty pumped to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3 car, at some of the best circuits in the country. The car is a work of art that has already accomplished big results in European [and] US competition.

“Everybody's a Ferrari fan, even if they say they're not!”

Based in Perth, the GTWC programme represents a step up for Arise Racing, which is already prominent in sportscar competition through its fleet of Radicals.

The 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season will be the first run under the full control of SRO Motorsports Group, the company behind the Intercontinental GT Challenge which includes the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Australian Endurance Championship component of the season began at the Bathurst 12 Hour while the first Sprint Cup round takes place at the Phillip Island Shannons SpeedSeries event on April 12-14.

Also beginning that weekend is the 2024 Monochrome GT4 Australia series, in which the Method Motorsport team which is co-owned by Mostert will enter to McLaren Artura GT4s.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is currently third in the Repco Supercars Championship after two podium in his Mobil 1 Optus Mustang at Mount Panorama, while Jaxon Evans suffered a burnt foot in his first weekend as a solo driver in the category.