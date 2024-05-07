Over 7000 campsites for the 2024 Great Race have already been spoken for as a result of renewals from the previous edition which wrapped up in April.

The remainder will hit the market today at 11:00 AEST.

In 2023, sites sold out in just 90 minutes once public sales opened, meaning prospective campers are advised to get in quick.

“It's never too early to get excited for Bathurst, and we are very excited to open our remaining campsites for sale for the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The campgrounds at Mount Panorama are a truly unique atmosphere and are a big part of what makes the Bathurst 1000 so special.

“We want to encourage fans to act fast to reserve a site. Last year our remaining campsites sold out in just 90 minutes, and with thousands of fans having already renewed their site for 2024, we expect our remaining campsites to sell out quickly yet again.”

Bathurst Mayor Jess Jennings said, “Camping at the Bathurst 1000 is a bucket list item for motorsport fans.

“The event is the highlight of the Supercars racing year, and to have a spot on the mountain to take in the action is an iconic way to experience this event.

“The Bathurst 1000 brings visitors to our city and region from across Australia and internationally, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Bathurst and the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in October.”

Campsites are available via Supercars' official website.

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 attracted a four-day crowd of 204,069, the third-highest in the event's history.

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 10-13.