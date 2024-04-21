After an unfortunate DNF in Race 1, Brock Paine won Race 2 ahead of Boaden with Terry Lewis third. Brad Harris crossed the line fourth in front of Ivan Vantagiato and Shad Hassen. Ben Silvestro was seventh with Justin Lewis in the car that Ryan Gorton won Race 1 with, next in front of Geoff Connell.

In Race 3 Justin Lewis was the early leader before Harris went ahead. Boaden passed Lewis as did Paine. The man on the move was Steve Devjak who came off the back of the grid and came up to second. But contact with the back of Harris at Turn 4 caused the latter to spin and allowed Boaden to grab the lead on the final lap.

Devjak was disqualified. Boaden was the winner from Paine and Lewis. Harris recovered for fourth from Terry Lewis (later relegated to eighth with a 5.0s penalty), Vantagiato, Connell, Hassen, Silvestro and Diesel Thomas.

Boaden and Paine ran side by side from the start with just enough room for Harris go between and split them at Turn 2. Justin Lewis was next from Connell, Vantagiato, Hassen, Stacy Vickers and Devjak who had picked off many from his rear of grid start.

In front Boaden was able to eke out 2.4s margin on his way to victory. Harris and Paine staged an epic stoush for second which ultimately went the way of the latter. Harris was on old tyres for the whole meeting and fell within reach of Lewis in the last laps yet held onto third and second for the round.

Just behind came Devjak and clear of Connell who held out Vantagiato who secured third in the series overall. Terry Lewis placed eighth from Thomas Derwent and the tight trio of Vickers, Hassen and Silvestro.