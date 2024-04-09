Miedecke Motorsport, run by racing legend Andrew Miedecke and his son George, has confirmed that it will field what is the first GT4 Mustang in the southern hemisphere at the Island.

The car will be shared by George Miedecke, who recently won the Bathurst 6 Hour, and Tickford Super2 driver Rylan Gray and will run in the Silver class of the new-look GT4 series.

Major backing for the entry will come from Lubrimaxx.

“I haven’t stopped grinning since we confirmed this programme” said Miedecke.

“I love racing V8s and as Dealer Principal of our successful Ford dealership this makes so much sense.

“Coming off winning the Bathurst 6 Hour I feel like I am driving as well as I have in a long time, and to be paired with Rylan is exciting. I’m also proud to be renewing my partnership with Lubrimaxx, a brand that first supported me 17 years ago.”

Gray brings some Mustang GT4 experience, having sampled the car at the Nürburgring.

“When the opportunity came up I grabbed it with both hands,” he said.

“We’ve been friends with the Miedecke family for a long time and we all get along so well.

“Competitive racing in a car as nice as the new Ford GT4 is always helpful for my development and I’m sure it will pay dividends in the Super2 car. I’ve previously driven a GT4 at the Nürburgring so I know what I’m in for – and I can’t wait!”