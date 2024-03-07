Leitch revealed the news via his Brendon's Blog, announcing that the all-New Zealand duo will drive an Audi run by perennial championship winners Melbourne Performance Centre.

“I am very happy to announce I will be competing in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” he wrote.

“I will be driving alongside a friend of mine, Tim Miles, who is very well-known in Australian motorsport. Mainly for his good looks!

“We will drive an Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II being run by none other than Melbourne Performance Centre.

“MPC are a fantastic team with a long list of top-level drivers coming through the team, so I am very excited to get started and see what this championship has to offer.”

Miles is indeed very well-known in Australian motorsport, for a host of reasons.

He is a racer himself, having previously been a shareholder in both Triple Eight Race Engineering and Tasman Motorsport, and a race-winning driver in Australian GT competition, who spent last year competing in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

Miles Advisory Partners also acted as the advisor to the Supercars teams and SEL during the sale of the championship to Archer Capital in 2011, and then Archer when the business was sold again in late-2021.

Leitch, meanwhile, has been carving out a career for himself in GT3 competitions in Europe and Asia, but will now base himself in Australia.

Of late, he has won the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe title, and finished with a podium on the final weekend of the 2023/24 Asian Le Mans Series.

“I will also be moving to Sydney, Australia — a move I am stoked about,” added Leitch in his blog entry.

“It's been a lot of hard work in the background but we have more news to come. Stay tuned!”

Leitch/Miles are set to contest the Pro-Am class of GT World Challenge Australia, with Round 1 at the Phillip Island Shannons SpeedSeries event on April 12-14.