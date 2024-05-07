US Racing's Gianmarco Pradel and Jack Beeton, both formerly paired together at AGI Sport, were joined by Kamal Mrad who was in a PHM AIX Racing entry.

Pradel qualified third for Race 1, and 14th in the second qualifier that set the grid for Race 3 and then maintained third throughout the opening race.

“It was a good race. It was just a matter of starting clean and maintaining the position throughout the race,” he said afterwards.

“A good result to start the season, starting on the right foot. We start a little bit further back [in the next two races]. It's going to be a bit of damage minimisation, but I'm looking forward to pushing and trying to fight in the group. It's hard to overtake here, but I'll do my best.”

In Race 2, Pradel started on the outside of the seventh row and was able to pick up two places for a 12th place finish. For the third race, he came from grid spot nine to become engaged in a torrid race for fifth and was ultimately edged out to finish sixth.

His teammate Beeton was seventh in the Qualifying 1 and eighth in Qualifying 2. In Race 1 he finished fifth before a DNF in the second outing after he started eighth. Race 3 saw him with a 17th place finish.

Another who raced under the AGI umbrella was Mrad who was 27th and 23rd in the two qualifying sessions. He picked up one place in Race 1, finished 30th in the second and retired from the last.

The next round of the Italian F4 Championship is at Imola on May 31–June 2.