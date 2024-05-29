Scheduled for November 22-24, the enduro event over four hours will run on the 7.77km GT circuit and open to cars that fit into Motorsport Australia Category 2B, 2F, 3E, 3H, 3J and 3K. A prize pool of over $5000, for the polesitter and overall class placegetters, will be awarded.

Those groups embrace Production Cars, Production Sports, Improved Production, SA Tin Tops, BMW E30s, Porsche 944s, Mazda MX5s, Circuit Excels and Nissan Pulsars with others considered on a case-by-case application.

Race organisers are expecting 60 cars and teams will want to tackle the world's second-longest permanent circuit with the spectacle and experience set to be second to none.

“The ‘Triple 7' allows grass-roots competitors to experience proper Endurance racing on not only Australia's longest track, but one of our most thrilling,” enthused Shell V-Power Motorsport Park Motorsport Operations Lead, Adam Brook.

“We've removed many of the barriers that prevent grassroots competitors from taking part in endurance events, particularly, with a wide eligibility list and competitors being able to opt for the circuit to handle refuelling for them, removing the requirement for extra crew and equipment.”

The 777 Endurance Crown will be unique in that it will allow race cars to re-enter the race should they be stranded on circuit and have to be brought back to the pits by the recovery crew.

“We've designed this event in order for competitors from all over Australia to enjoy this magnificent race track – we don't want to see anyone miss that opportunity owing to a minor mechanical fault or incident that can be resolved,” Brook explained.

Pricing for the 777 Endurance Crown is an affordable $1750 per entrant, which includes Friday practice, race entry and pitlane garaging for the 60 available grid spots.

Expressions of interest are now open with the first 60 fully completed Expressions of Interests to be accepted, with a waitlist after that. Further details are available at www.thebend.com.au/777-endurance-crown-the-bend.