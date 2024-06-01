GT veteran Peter Hackett sat in third for much of the opening stint, handing the car over to Fraser in third right behind the Ferrari 296 driven by Liam Talbot and Chaz Mostert.

When the #888 Mercedes with Fraser at the wheel found himself ahead of the #1 Mostert driven machine and once the stops played out found themselves at the head of the field.

Throughout the second half of the race, Fraser steadily increased his lead by a couple of tenths a lap, and at one stage led by over three seconds.

Mostert set a few fast laps late on, but it was not enough, in the end Fraser scored his first GT3 victory in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS with a margin of 1.9s.

Despite not taking the win, Arise Racing's Ferrari 296s rounded out the podium positions, the #1 car of Mostert and Talbot coming home in second ahead of the sister #8 car driven by Supercars driver Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte.

Fraser and Hackett became the third different race winning combination in the first three races of the season.

Will Brown and Brad Schumacher came home in fourth, just one-second off the podium.

Brendon Leitch made up places late in the race and set the fastest lap on his way to finishing in fifth with teammate Tim Miles.

Sixth went the way of Renee Gracie and Paul Stokell, ahead of Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser who recovered from a pit lane penalty for a lap 1 incident with the #88 Audi.

Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti came home in eighth driving the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes.

Nick McBride recovered from the lap 1 incident to finish an impressive ninth ahead of Am class winners Marcel Zalloua and Sergio Pires.

Am driver Garth Walden led the race early outright, however when handing the car over to Mike Sheargold in the compulsory pitstop sequence the #45 Mercedes fell down the order.

They were still leading the class until the final stages of the race when they were pipped by the Zalloua and Pires combination.