The French motorsport governing body – the FFSA – has announced the Trophee Anthoine Hubert karting event that will take place over the weekend of May 10-12 at the late driver's home track, Angerville to honour his memory.

Hubert came through the well-known FFSA academy from karting through F4, F3, GP3 (now FIA F3) and F2 before tragically losing his life in a race crash at Spa in 2019 at the age of 22.

The young Frenchman took a victory at Monaco and Magny Cours in Formula 2 in 2019, the Monaco win one of the narrowest in F2 history.

The event will feature four categories – Mini 60, National, Senior and KZ2 – with the option of expanding in the future.

Angerville was Hubert's home track and hosted the World Championships in 2006 and was re-named after him in 2020.

The FFSA in its announcement said it wanted to share some of Hubert's vision for the sport through the event and make it more than just a race meeting.

It will be the pre-cursor to the French Championships this year and set to become an annual part of the French karting calendar.