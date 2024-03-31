The Tasmanian scored a virtual flag-to-flag victory in the feature race to confirm his credentials as one of the most exciting prospects in Australian Sprintcar racing.

The Easter Sprintcar Trail moved to the Warrnambool venue for its third night of racing, after Avalon and Borderline Speedways hosted Nights 1 and 2 respectively.

Night 1 Winner Daniel Pestka was a heat winner with a superb drive in Heat 1, with Jamie Veal making the dash from racing in Perth on Friday and Saturday in the Monte Motorsports #17, taking the win in Heat 2 in his usual #35 machine, while Jack Lee took the victory in Heat 3 from Frost.

There was carnage in the heats with Parker Scott crashing out of Heat 1 after contact, while Jock Goodyer went up and over after riding over the front end of another car in Heat 2 with enough damaged caused that he would take no further part in the event.

Brock Hallett also retired with a flat right rear tyre from Heat 2, while a four-car pile-up involving Marcus Green, David Aldersley, Brett Smith and Matt Simmonds reduced the car numbers significantly.

The second round of heats saw wins to Jordy Rae in a much cleaner Heat 4, while Veal took his second heat win of the night.

Peter Doukas rode out a massive crash on Lap 1 of Heat 2 after the car dug into a rut and flipped end for end several times. Fortunately, Doukas emerged unscathed from the wreck.

Frost won the final heat race of the night, following up his win from Borderline Speedway on Saturday with a solid performance.

Frost would start on the front row of the feature alongside Lee, with Pestka and Veal from the second row and they would stay that way until the first caution flew for Lee who slowed whilst running second after only two laps, to take no further part in the race.

This would mean a shootout for the Easter Trail win with #1 and #2 in points in Frost and Pestka filling in the top two positions on track for the re-start.

Frost, Pestka and Veal moved through lapped traffic quickly while Hallett also joined the party with 20 laps to run.

Frost was undoubtedly the class of the field, with over half a lap lead over the chasing pack with less than half the race left to run when the yellows came out for Steven Spark who had slowed on the front straight.

Hallet took full advantage of the restart, moving past Veal and Pestka into second while Frost again gapped the field until the race was stopped due to a crash for Tim Farrell who escaped from the roll unhurt.

Hallett again threw everything at the Tasmanian young gun, but Frost was too strong, controlling the remaining laps with precision and taking the chequered from a late charge from Hallett on the last lap and Pestka to round out the podium.

“I had to hustle hard in that one, I saw a yellow light on a truck on the highway or something and backed off, when I saw Daniel went under me I got back into it”, said Frost after the win.

“I had to win that one because otherwise I would never have forgiven myself!”

With the Feature in Frost also won the Easter Trail points title.