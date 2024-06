In contrast, on the first day it was conducted in torrential rain, and the second in sunny and fine conditions.

The were the three regular feature categories in TA2 Muscle Cars, Formula RX8 and Legends Cars Australia which were won by Brad Gartner, Steve Devjak and Lachlan Ward.

They were joined by the Formula Vee Challenge where Daniel Reynolds was unbeaten. The other categories were state-based categories with Production Cars, Replica Tourers, Touring Cars and Excel Cup.

IMAGES: AASA