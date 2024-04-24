There were seven categories on the program, with two merged, and close contests were the norm rather that unusual.

With three wins from four starts, Josh Haynes won the TA2 Muscle Car Series first round over reigning title holder Dylan Thomas and Graham Cheney. Supercar driver Todd Hazelwood won one race and led another until sidelined with a driveline issue.

The new Formula RX8 Series produced four close races where overall, it was Rob Boaden with his two victories who won while Ryan Gorton and Brock Paine were the other race winners. Most recent TCR winner Brad Harris was a strong contender as too Steven Devjak, but he had a couple of race issues.

Legend Cars Australia had five races with two each going to Lachlan Ward (the round winner) and Billy Finnegan as Rob Hogan took out the other. Each race were lotteries with numerous lead changes, and some decided right at the finish line.

The first round of the Australian Excel Series also produced top notch racing. The honours were between round winner Blake Tracey, Toby Waghorn and reigning title holder Tyler Collins. Caleb Paterson and Josh Richards were in the mix, and Jaiden Santin snuck in a result in one race.

Porsche drivers dominated the Production Sports Cars with Andy Hall, Rodney Hall and Caspar Tresidder while Stock Cars and Super TT merged for some great racing, particularly with Brett Mitchell and Myles Jones in a Goliath verse David encounter.

The next round is scheduled for Morgan Park on May 31-June 2.

Images: AASA / John Morris