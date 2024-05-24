The Clippy Cup is one of 12 fun race meetings of varying lengths put on this year by Motor Events Racing where all proceeds raised go to Rare Cancers Australia. The races are limited to cars with a RedBook value of $5000 or less.

The Clippy Cup is limited to cars with a RedBook value of $5000 or less and features a layout change at some point during the race.

In Hyundai Excels, one of the entries are Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and Ryan Wood, and the other has Brodie Kostecki and Kai Allen amongst the driver line up.

The Clippy Cup started at 10:00am on Friday and is set to finish 12 hours later in the dark. To ad to the spectacle, there was a layout change at half distance, from the Clubman circuit to the more familiar layout.

At that point the Mostert/Brown/Wood entry was still running strong, although outgunned by some of the more powerful entries but still competitively in third place. The Kostecki/Allen Excel was not so fortunate as it has spent much of the in the pits with electrical issues.

IMAGES: MTR Images / Richard Gresham