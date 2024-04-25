In the X3 Circuit Excels Series, Matt Boylett took the round in a three-way battle with three different winners. From pole Boylett won the opening race over Cooper Barnes and George Wood.

Wood passed Boylett after a few laps of Race 2 and remained there for the duration. In the final Jackson Cooper was the winner after he progressed from fifth. He took the lead on the penultimate lap.

Alex Macdonald (Jacer) started off with the Formula Vee pole, fell to third behind Oliver Seibel (Stealth) and race winner Michael Westerhout (Sabre). Macdonald bounced back to win the next two races over Westerhout and Seibel and took the round by two points.

After three races, Wayne Hennig topped the 18-strong Production Sports Cars. He won two of the races and finished ahead of fellow Porsche driver Mark Darling and Hugo Godson (Nissan R35).

In the combined HQ Holdens and Geminis, Brandon Madden (HQ) had two race wins after he was second to Joe Andriske in the first, and beat him for round honours while Justin Van Twest was third and Mark Gray fourth in the best of the Geminis.

Formula Fords raced with Sports & Racing where Lachlan Evennett and Mygale teammate Liam Loiacono exchanged the Race 1 lead several times before Evennett won. Loiacono bounced back to win the next two races and take overall honours.

In the Kent class, it was a three-way contest in Race 1 between Tim Hamilton (Spectrum), Dylan Fahey (Van Diemen) and Jeremy Mattea (Spectrum) and won by Hamilton as was the second race. Mattea led from Fahey led Race 3 until a spin, Fahey went off road to avoid him and Hamilton took the win.

Sports & Racing were headed by Rob Knight (Radical SR3) with two wins, and he won over fellow Radical SR3 pilots Jamie Davies and Adam Beesley. Race 1 winner David Rodgie (Chiron) DNF'd out of Race 2 and didn't start the third.

Daniel Crompton was a standout in the combined Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited in the Ford Mustang sports sedan in each race. Tim Tritton (Honda Prelude) netted a couple of seconds and a third while second overall was Ash Isarasena (Mazda RX7) after his second in Race 3.

The next round of the MA Queensland Circuit Racing State Championship will be held at Morgan Park on June 15-16.

Images: MTR Images