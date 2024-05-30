In their initial year as a MA category, the APRA Series for Nissan Pulsars were on a MRC round for the first time. Josh Craig won all three races, ahead of his brother Jamie. Lachlan Gibbons was a close third in two of the races before last lap melee near Turn 7 between he, Gavan Reynolds and Scott Tidyman benefitted Chris Manning.

There were three very close encounters in Formula Vees with Luke Collett (Jacer) notching two wins to Craig Sparke (Jacer) with one. Also, in the mixt were fellow Jacer drivers Angus McDonald and Geoff Bennett, and Stephen Butcher (Stinger) who finished third overall.

Improved Production under and over 2.0lt separately. There were three different winners in the former. Matt Birks (Toyota Corolla) led the first until gearbox issues. Danny Castro (Nissan Silvia) won and led the next until a broken diff. That race went to Bob Jowett (Honda Civic) before Birks won the last. Jowett won overall ahead of Tim Molesworth (Toyota Celica) and Matt Wildridge (Ford Escort).

Ben Sheedy (Holden Commodore) won all the bigger capacity races ahead of Steven Engel (Mitsubishi Evo). Joe Lenthal (BMW E36) had a pair of thirds but could not hold out Nigel Williams (Commodore) in the last.

Steven Lacey (Chev Camaro) won the first Sports Sedan encounter when race leader Brad Shiels had to do a last lap reset on the Fiat 124 Rotary Turbo. Shiels hit back to win Race 2 and was leading the last when a driveshaft let go. Lacey took the round ahead of Dan Nolan (Mazda RX7/Supra Turbo) with Shiels third.

Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) was a dominant three-race winner in Production Touring Cars. Tony Virag (HSV GTS) was second in Race 1 where Brian Callaghan (Clubsport) and Chris Millett (GTS) were close for third. Virag was second across the line in Race 2. then a 5s penalty relegated him to third behind Michael Auld (BMW), but Virag finished the weekend with another second.

The next round of the NSW MRCs will be at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 22.

IMAGES: Riccardo Benvenuti