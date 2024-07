The defending Pirtek Enduro Cup and Rabble.Club Sandown 500 winners were on hand to launch the cup in Melbourne today ahead of this weekend's race.

Tickford Racing's co-driver reshuffle sees Chaz Mostert joined by James Moffat while his fellow Pirtek Enduro Cup-winning co-driver Steve Owen will join forces with 2017 Sandown 500 winner Richie Stanaway.

Cameron Waters, the primary driver in that successful Sandown 500 pairing, will now share his FGX Falcon with David Russell.