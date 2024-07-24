Supercars drivers Anton De Pasquale and Andre Heimgartner spent Thursday morning at Metricon Stadium, warming up for next week's Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 by kicking footies with Gold Coast Suns AFL players Nick Holman and Wil Powell.
