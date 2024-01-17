Garland made his Aussie Racing Cars debut on the streets of Adelaide in 2019 and emerged as a frontrunner. Last year he contested the opening two rounds at Newcastle and Queensland Raceway before he focused on his drives with Garry Rogers Motorsport in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and S5000 Series.

In his second GRM season, he scored a podium place at Race Tasmania in a Peugeot 308 TCR and took in rounds of the S5000 at Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend.

Garland brings plenty of experience from those categories as he sets his sights on the Aussie Racing Cars title on his return after watching Joel Heinrich take this year's crown.

“It's going to be a great year, I'm excited to say that at the very least,” said Garland.

“I think the level of competition has stepped up and I've kept a close eye on the category since I enjoy racing in it so much. Given the results from the last few events, there's no shortage of talent in the field and I'm excited to come back to be part of it.

“Newcastle didn't fall into our hands. We qualified at the front, so we had the pace that weekend, but unfortunately we had a bit of contact in Race 1 that sent me to the back. At a street circuit it was tough, but I did manage to finish third in the last race to claw back.

“I had the round won at Queensland Raceway until the last corner of the final lap, but that's all part of it. It was a great weekend, we enjoyed some good, consistent results, we had good pace.

“We've come to the realisation this year that we go motor racing to have fun and we want to enjoy it. I can't think of a better category to go and do that in, it brings it back to us racing together as a family of which I really enjoy racing in that environment.

“There's a little bit of work to do on the car between now and Round 1 before we get on track to put it all back together. I think we're more than capable of taking out the title.”

A large field is expected to tackle the opening round of the 2024 Super Series which will support the Repco Supercars Championship at the Thrifty Bathurst 500 on February 23-25.