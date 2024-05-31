The Mark Cotterell Motorsport G55 lapped The Bend's West Circuit in a 1:22.3802s, leaving it 0.1650s clear of the field at the end of the 40-minute hit-out and also top of the Pro-Am class.

Nathan Morcom was second-quickest outright, and top of Silver class, in the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura which he is sharing this weekend with new co-driver Tom McLennan.

Last year's Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winner Josh Buchan claimed third in another McLaren, that being the Zagame Motorsport entry in which he is paired with Jason Yu, having clocked a 1:22.6361s.

The Ford Mustang duo of Miedecke Motorsport's George Miedecke/Rylan Gray which swept Round 1 at Phillip Island finished fourth on the timesheet with a 1:22.8008s.

The second Method Motorsport McLaren of Tom Hayman/Marcos Flack completed the top five, ahead of 2023 Monochrome GT4 Australia series winner Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff in a Porsche 718 Cayman also entered by Method Motorsport.

Rounding out the top 10 were Rob Love/Antonio Astuti (Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4), Tim Leahey (Central West Prestige BMW M4 GT4 G82), Bailey Love/Sam Brabham (Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG), and Jake Camilleri (Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG).

Am class bragging rights for the opening session of the weekend went to Team Nineteen's Mark Griffith with a 1:27.1291s in a Mercedes-AMG which was good for 12th outright.

Practice 2 takes place this afternoon as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.