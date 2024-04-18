He will serve as Dream's technical advisor, overseeing on-track activity for its stable of entries in both series.

In doing so, Seton will work with Craig Scutella (Team Principal), Cameron Fisher (General Manager Operations and crew chief), and Kim Jane (team manager).

A two-time champion as a driver, the Australian touring car legend has also proven adept as an engineer, including guiding son Aaron to the 2019 TA2 Muscle Car Series title.

His first event with Dream comes in this weekend's opening round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Cam [Fisher] reached out recently to come along and be a part of it, and I spoke to Craig and quickly did a deal,” said Seton.

“I know these guys, they know me, it all made sense.

“I will do as many events with the team as I can, and that will end up being quite a few.

“The Dream Racing team is doing a lot of events, and they are running a lot of cars, so sometimes it's good to have more eyes run over it to see where they can do better. That's where I see the benefit for them.

“I feel I can help them move forward. I guess my role will be to technically advise on where they are and move them forward. I want to have a positive influence on the team's results.

“I can also help the drivers with the driving side to get the best out of these cars. The cars require a unique driving style, being big and heavy and with a very old style cross-ply type tyre on them.”

Scutella remarked, “I am excited to welcome Glenn, a true legend and gentleman of Australian motor racing, to the DRA team.

“Cameron Fisher and Kim Jane have worked with/alongside/opposed to Glenn now for over three decades so there is tremendous mutual respect.

“DRA were opponents to Aaron and Glenn across three years through 2019 to 2021 in TA2 and Trans Am, and they were tough competition.

“DRA ultimately triumphed in 2021 ARG Trans Am National Series with Nathan Herne, albeit Aaron made a very tough decision to pull his Trans Am campaign to concentrate on Dunlop Super2 towards the end of that season when these two outstanding drivers were fighting for the championship.

“During this period, we closely observed, from a distance (as a competitor) the unbelievable finesse, time, precision, and methodical meticulousness that Glenn put in from 6am to 9pm (often longer) every day of the race meeting, and I have to say with truly outstanding results.

“DRA is lucky that we have been graced with some outstanding drivers and a wonderful crew (led by Cameron and Kim) in both Trans Am and TA2 and we are confident that the team working closely together will produce the best race cars … and the results will follow.”