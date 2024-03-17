The Ford Mustang took the overall honours ahead of Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) who finished off the weekend with a pair of seconds. Jordan Boys (Mustang) with a sixth and a third, completed the podium and is now just five points behind series leader James Moffat.

It was a dramatic conclusion to the third of the four weekend races, won by Golding over Barbour and Todd Hazelwood (Mustang).

Boys who won Races 1 and 2, went side-by-side with Barbour (Chev Camaro) through the first two corners before Barbour took the lead.

Barbour led for the first five laps before Boys slipped past at Turn 6. The latter look set for his third win until the car became locked in gear on Lap 19, and there was a small spot fire off the back straight. That allowed Barbour and Golding to then vie for the lead which changed at Turn 7.

The race was called a lap later where Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger) and Moffat (Mustang) were able to pass the ailing Boys who finished ahead of Adam Garwood (Camaro). Elliott Cleary (Mustang) was next after a drama at Turn 4 together with gearbox issues, pushed him back to 13th.

Then came Tim Slade, Jackson Rice, Edan Thornburrow, Tom Hayman and Tom Davies, all in Mustangs. Ben Grice (Mustang) was next after he spun at Turn 4 when ninth.

Accumulated points determined the grid for the last race with Barbour on pole and Golding alongside. Boys and Hazelwood were on the second row ahead of Moffat, Cleary, Herne, Slade and Thornburrow.

Golding won the start to lead from Barbour while Moffat jumped to third ahead of Boys and Hazelwood. Garwood was next in front of Herne as Cleary lost several spots and trailed Slade.

After three laps, Boys passed Moffat and Hazelwood followed suit a couple of laps later while Herne picked displaced Garwood. Shortly after Grice speared off at Turn 6 and ignited a spot fire and brought out the Safety Car.

Later there was an incident at Turn 4 which involved Josh Thomas (Mustang) and Mark Bailey (Camaro). While they were able to clear the scene, Slade stopped at Turn 5 with no drive and forced another safety car.

The race finish under safety car condition with Golding first ahead of Barbour, Boys, Hazelwood, Moffat and Herne. Garwood was seventh from Cleary, Nash Morris (Mustang), Thornburrow, Davis and Tom Hayman (Mustang).