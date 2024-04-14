Golding led from the outset to win the race over Todd Hazelwood (TFH Racing Mustang), with Nash Morris (Supercheap Auto Racing Mustang) able to hold on to third place. Earlier Morris took out Race 2 ahead of GRM’s James Moffat and Golding.

Reigning title holder Moffat looked set to take the round whilst a close second behind his teammate in the last race. However, failed power steering slowed his pace, and he ultimately dropped him to 13th.

Tim Slade (Mustang) crossed the line third in the race but was handed a 10s penalty for a bump with Jordan Boys that spun his Mustang to the rear of the field earlier. Morris appeared to be struggling with tyres, yet was able to fend off the challenge late in the race from Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro).

Barbour in turn was also under challenge from the recovering Boys and the pair bumped on the run to Lukey Heights. Boys went on to the grass but held onto sixth, which became fifth with Slade’s penalty.

Next was Ben Grice whose Mustang underwent an engine change and missed Race 1. He finished ahead of Edan Thornburrow (Mustang), with Slade repositioned ahead of Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger).

Race 2 under overcast and cool conditions was won by Morris over Moffat and Golding. Moffat led at the start while Morris was able to charge from fifth on the grid to second when he went under Cleary and Golding at Turn 4.

On the second lap, Morris had the run on Moffat and went around the outside of him at Turn 1 to grab the lead. A lap later Cleary relegated Moffat to third with a similar move at the same spot.

Moffat retrieved the spot when Cleary overshot at Turn 4 slightly but did get back to second later. It was only for a short period as Cleary went off in the run to Lukey Heights and would retire to the pits.

Moffat finished 0.55s behind Morris with Golding third, just in front of Boys. They were followed by Hazelwood and Slade as Barbour won his dice with Herne and finished seventh. Ninth was Thornburrow while Grice placed tenth.