Feeney was handed a five-second penalty after contact with the #31 Chevrolet Camaro as he tried to make a pass for second at The Chase on Lap 1 of Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Golding dropped to eighth once the field sorted itself out, while the #88 Camaro resumed a net unchanged third in the immediate aftermath of the incident and was quick enough to incur the hold without loss of position during the first pit stop cycle.

“I had an awesome start and got right behind Chaz [Mostert] and was settling in for what I was hoping was going to be an awesome race,” recalled the PremiAir driver.

“Unfortunately, we got caught up in a bit of mischief with Broc down at the Chase and dropped all the way back to eighth, but those things happen – everyone is trying as hard as they can, that's racing.

“We just pressed on and were able to claw our way back again, the car had really good speed and we ended up finishing in fifth position which is a solid start to the championship for us.”

Neither Feeney himself nor Red Bull Ampol Racing Team Principal Jamie Whincup had any complaints about the penalty.

“Obviously unfortunate and apologies to [Golding],” said the #88 Camaro pilot, post-race.

“Look, there was a gap there, I went for it, unfortunately we both had a bit of a wobble and come together, and both were worse off.”

Earlier, Whincup had remarked, “For sure, we want Broc having a go and he was certainly well and truly in position to have a go, right behind Golding.

“Had a dip, didn't quite pay off, we looked at the replay and thought, ‘Probably going to get five seconds for that,' and that was the outcome.”

Stewards officially pinged Feeney for Careless Driving, after both locked up in the braking zone.

The stewards report advised that, “the available broadcast footage (including from overhead helicopter) demonstrated that Car 88 caused the collision with Car 31, James Golding, and that Car 31 lost position as a result.”

In other Race 2 judicial matters, Matt Stone Racing's Cameron Hill was penalised 59 seconds for failing to complete the 60-litre fuel drop.

The sanction had no impact on the final classification, however, given Car #4 was the only entry to finish nine laps down, after incurring damage in a start line coming-together.

Any more than 10 laps down, however, and Hill would not have been classified a finisher due to the 75 percent rule.

Tickford Racing was fined $3000 (half suspended) for “fail to ensure equipment or items that it moves within the Circuit is moved safely and with due regard to the safety of all persons within the immediate area.”

Feeney sits second in the championship, nine points behind team-mate Will Brown after a win and third place at Mount Panorama while Golding is 10th having finished 18th in Race 1 from a pit lane start and fifth in Race 2.