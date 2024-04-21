It was Jock Goodyer who completed a Grand Slam of sorts, taking the victory to ensure he has won events in every state and territory this season, an unprecedented accomplishment.

Goodyer, driving the Saller Motorsports #56 instead of his regular #22, built into the victory with a solid night from the outset.

With 31 Sprintcars on the grounds, Matt Dumesny was the early leader in Hot Lap Practice, but his night came to a quick end after a huge crash in Turn 1.

Dumesny appeared to tangle with a lapped car, with his #57 rolling violently into the concrete wall and catch fence. After a few minutes, he emerged from the wreck under his own power.

Drivers qualified in groups according to their heat race, with Troy Little, Sam Walsh and Daniel Sayre all topping their respective groups.

The Top Six from each heat transferred, with heat wins to Goodyer (by almost half a lap over Brendan Scorgie), Walsh, and Michael Stewart.

The first Dash was won by Stewart, with un ugly start baulking Goodyer who had to fight back to fourth from the back of the field.

The second Dash race was more eventful with Alex Orr lucky to escape with minimal damage after a wild spin on the front straight, wheel standing while facing backwards as more than half the field raced towards him.

Victorian Grant Anderson, driving the #N88, went on to win from Queenslander Cody Maroske and local Warren Ferguson.

The 30-lap Feature Race of the night promised plenty, with Stewart starting from pole alongside Walsh, with Sayre and Goodyer making up the second row.

It was a rough start to the feature for Jamie Matherson who tumbled on the front straight before a lap was turned, taking him out of the race.

Stewart was a convincing leader for the first portion of the race and looked to have it well under control until he tangled with the lapped car of Alex Attard, damaging the #14 and taking him out of the race.

Sayre then assumed the lead, with Brazier, Goodyer and Scorgie all in contention.

With 13 laps to run, Sayre began to fade as Brazier took over, stretching his lead over Goodyer to over four seconds at one point.

But as he always seems to do, Goodyer managed the race to perfection. Launching his first counterattack with six laps to run, Brazier was wise to the move and quickly countered by moving to the low side of the track to block any slide jobs that Goodyer may throw.

The battle raged until the final corner, with the lapped car of Blake Skipper playing a role. Brazier stuck to his guns on the low side whilst Goodyer railed around the top, with Brazier momentarily held up ads his car rode over the pole line.

The two exited Turn 4 side by side with Goodyer sneaking the win by .394s from Brazier, with Daniel Sayre coming home third.

After the win was confirmed (post weigh-in), Goodyer celebrated with wild wheel standing donuts on the front straight to an appreciative crowd.

The next race date at Sydney international Speedway is May 11, with Sprintcars headlining.