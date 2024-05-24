Two of them are state championship events which are free to view, while the third is available on the broadcaster's subscription Premium service.

To manage the three, in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, is by such a small operation is no easy task.

“It involves a lot of driving,” says Blendline TV's Dan Beckinsale. “But we have processes in place that make it so much easier these days.

“Avoiding problems comes with intricate setup and testing the day before we go live. Still there is always a possibility of an unforeseen problem that we have to deal with quickly.”

This weekend interested fans can watch races live and free from The Bend in South Australia and Sydney Motorsport Park in New South Wales through the Blendline TV website and YouTube channel. The Winton Historic will also be available on the paid service.

The streams will also benefit several national categories. This weekend, it will be the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series second round, Round 3 of Australia Formula Open, and the Australian Formula Ford Series.

The journey to where Blendline is today, started when Beckinsale was a working in publishing and collected some in-car footage at SMP that he turned into a video package. It progressed to category coverage at circuits such as Winton and Wakefield Park.

Cameramen would film throughout the meeting before Beckinsale would edit together after the event and commentate over the top of for community television. Nowadays there is an outside broadcast van (or two or three) for both live and post-event distribution.

Live event coverage has ranged to include various hillclimb that have included the national championship, sprints and rallies. There has been coverage of the Muscle Car Masters, the Shannons Trophy Series and the international Lamborghini Super Trofeo Australian round last year.

Blendline has further broaden its horizons to cover the Speedboat Spectacular on Kogarah Bay and World Water Ski Championships from Gosford.

“We have many skilled cameramen and technical people on the books and we hope to expand the number of fulltime employees as the business continues to grow,” he added.