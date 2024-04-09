A new era for the category will kick off at the Island this weekend as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries round, with a dedicated GT4 series run by global GT giants SRO.

The field for the event is now set with a total of 19 cars locked in covering six different manufacturers.

Among the entries is reigning local GT4 champ Shane Smollen who will continue to race his Porsche, which will now be run by Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport squad.

Method will also field a pair of McLarens, joined under the McLaren banner by Team DNA Racing, which will run reigning TCR Australia champion Josh Buchan.

The Mercedes representation includes Mark Griffith’s Team Nineteen squad as well as Love Motorsport and Tony Quinn’s Keltic Racing.

BMWs will be fielded by the likes of Tony Leahey BMW and Randall Racing with Mart Cotterell Motorsport of field the lone Ginetta in the field.

There will also be the Australian debut of the Ford Mustang GT4 in the hands of George Miedecke and Rylan Gray.

“The amount of manufacturers represented in GT4 is amazing, and the fact that we have an 19-car field is testament to the popularity of the category both here in Australia and around the world,” said SRO Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“It’s got a great mix of brands too. Six different manufacturers represented across the 19 cars. There is plenty of variety in the world of GT4 racing, and all the signs are pointing towards even more cars to come into the field as the season rolls on.

“It’s going to be very competitive too. From the Silver class, through Pro-Am and Am. It’s an incredible mix of cars and drivers for an inaugural race meeting.

“If you look how well GT4 is going in America and Europe with 50 cars entering their races, it shows that there is a big future for the class here in Australia. It’s simply a cost-effective way to race sports cars.

“The GT4 Manufacturer Ranking is really important as well. It’s the first year of that being in place. We have six brands in the race, and they will all be fighting for the global points system.

“We’re very pleased to see the level of manufacturer interest in this class and everyone at SRO Australia can’t wait to get it underway this weekend.”

The round will feature two one-hour races on Saturday (3:55pm) and Sunday (10:15am).

Entry list, Round 1 Monochrome GT4 Australia, Phillip Island

