Supercars will once again appear on the undercard for Australia’s round of the F1 world championship with four sprint races in front of a packed Albert Park crowd.

Two teams have unveiled new partnerships ahead of the high-visibility event, with Grove Racing inking a rear bumper deal with leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand Hisense.

“To have a partnership with a global brand like Hisense is a major coup, not just for Grove Racing, but Supercars as a sport,” said Grove Racing CEO Brenton Grove.

“With an incredible pedigree in sporting partnerships, we’re thrilled to introduce the Hisense brand to a new and diverse fan base.

“Beyond Grove Racing, we look to add value to Hisense within the broader Grove Group to take advantage of their industry-leading product range.”

Peter Rybinski, Executive General Manager – HVAC of Hisense Australia, added: “Hisense Australia are very excited to partner with Grove Racing team to enhance our exposure to motorsports fans in Australia.

“The extraordinary technical capability and success of the Grove Racing perfectly matches our brand DNA and compliments our ongoing global sports sponsorships. Partnering with Grove Racing just makes sense.”

BJR, meanwhile, has partnered with Australian-owned IT distributor LEADER for the AGP with front bar signage on the #14 Camaro.

“We are pleased to welcome the global cyber protection leader, Acronis, with support from LEADER, back to our partner network and through the excellent #TeamUp programme,” said BJR owner Brad Jones.

“It is always a proud moment to be able to work closely with other Australian businesses. Through a close partnership with Acronis and LEADER, we can develop as a business and enjoy a world-class standard of cyber protection.”

Theo Kristoris, Managing Director of LEADER, said: “At LEADER, our mission is to deliver top-class service and support to our resellers and channel partners.

“Acronis equips our partners with natively integrated cybersecurity and data protection technology, which is trusted by global sports teams. Acronis provides the fastest and most efficient means for Australian businesses to elevate their security posture.”