The first Production Sports Cars 20min race was taken out by Andy Hall in his Porsche 991. He was second off the line behind Rodney Forbes (Porsche 997) until the latter ran wide at Turn 2 on the first occasion.

From there Hall narrowly led Forbes to the flag. Third and just behind them was Nick Mantikos (MARC II Mustang). Once he made the charge from 10th on Lap 1 to fourth, Casper Tresidder (Porsche) was able to pull in 8s on the leading trio.

He was also able to pull clear for John Papantoniou (991), Tim Wolfe (Porsche), Dan Reynolds (991) and close behind Richard Gartner (Lamborghini Gallardo).

The Super TT and Stock Car openers were combined with separate grids spaced apart. But that only lasted a lap as the Safety Car was deployed. Paul Hourigan spun his OzTruck at Turn 2 but was able to resume on his own.

The race was a tight one, as Brett Mitchell in his OzTruck Chev battled with Myles Jones in his Super TT Honda Civic. The latter was all over Mitchell in the tighter parts but had nothing for the 6.0lt V8 in a straight line.

Third place went to Brendon Hourigan ahead of Danny Burgess, both in OzTrucks, and Brent Edwards (Super TT Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo). Then followed Richard Whyte (Chev Monte Carlo) and Robert Marchese (OzTruck).

Missing from qualifying, the race and expected to be a front runner was Scott Nind whose Ford Mustang NASCAR suffered a blown gearbox in practice.

Third in Super TT went to Charlie Viola (Honda Integra), just in front of Ryan Bell (Nissan 370Z) and Cory Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev).

The three categories will be in action again on Saturday with a pair of races in the afternoon and one each under lights.