Since he was a 12-year-old, Crossland has competed in karts with success that included a NSW State Championship. He went on to Production Cars and the Bathurst 6 Hour, and a season of Formula Vee. Crossland was one of 24 selected to attend Sepang, Malaysia, with Ferrari where he completed media, fitness and sports psychology training. He also experienced driving a FIA Formula 4 car supported by Ferrari race engineers.

A test late last year with Carbon Racing at Winton Raceway, impressed the team with his pace. He came within a half second of Championship winner Damon Sterling. After Sands' performance in the final round of 2023, the pair are expected to be very competitive this season in the two-car team assault on the championship.

“We are delighted to have Noah Sands and Hayden Crossland join our team for the 2024 Hyper Racer Championship,” said Team Owner Ignacio Lopez.

“Their track records and dedication to the sport align perfectly with Carbon Racing's commitment to supporting young talents and achieving excellence on the racetrack.”

The signings are on the back on Carbon Racing becoming the exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributors for Italian lubricant manufacturer Pakelo Lubricants. Carbon Racing is actively seeking young drivers who want to transition from karts to open wheel racing where they will be mentored and guided by Sands and Crossland.

The Australian Hyper Racer Championship begins at Calder Park on March 15-17 on the Victorian Motor Racing Championship program.

The Hyper Racer X1 is the only open wheeler currently in production in Australia. The X1 is the world's lightest full ground effects FIA safety-approved race car at 410kgs in race trim. The all-carbon fibre racer is powered by a GSX1340R Hayabusa engine that pushes out 145hp. Its lap times at the Victorian circuits a considerably faster that F4, Radicals and Formula Fords.