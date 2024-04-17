The series kicks off this Friday and Saturday with afternoon and night races at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Gone is the green of 2023, replaced with a white and blue livery of Herzog Steel. Despite what is looking like the most competitive grid in the category's history, Haynes is ready for Round 1.

“I can't wait for a huge 2024 season in the Herzog Steel Mustang,” he said.

“We had a great year last year, learnt so much and have taken that knowledge into 2024. The team at Waltec and I have bonded so well. This weekend will be great to show our speed at our home track against some big names.”

The formidable lineup he will have to race against includes 2023 title winner Dylan Thomas, Round 1 winner from last year Lee Stibbs, Brad Gartner with the backing of Hi-Tec Oils, Tom Hayman, Graham Cheney and Erebus Supercar Todd Hazelwood.

Haynes missed out on winning the series last year by just 18 points. In the final analysis, a DNF in the first race at Winton after he qualified fastest, could have been the difference. He finished eighth for the round after a strong comeback which include victory in the fourth and final race.

“Unfortunately, the DNF hurt us last year in our championship campaign. We still showed the pace we have, and we will work to limit the chances of that happening this year.”

The next round was a unique foray to Hidden Valley where he partnered with Nick Bates in a two-driver lineup, Haynes outqualified Nathan Herne who was home briefly from racing Trans Am in the US. The Haynes/Bates combination finish fifth overall. Then it was off to Morgan Park where Haynes had three second places before he won the last and took out the round.

Sydney Motorsport Park and Calder Park Raceway completed the season. Both rounds had profile guest drivers and Haynes finished second of the regulars but could not quite get the points needed to eclipse Thomas for the title.

The season will continue at Morgan Park on May 31-June 2, Queensland Raceway (June 28-30), The Bend Motorsport Park (August 30-September 1) and One Raceway (October 25-27).

This Friday and Saturday, the Hi-Tec Super Series will also include Drift All Start Australia, Legend Cars, Formula RX8, Australian Excel Series, Super Tt, Stocks Cars and V8 Touring Cars.

Racing will be in the afternoon and under lights on both days with livestream and TV via Fox Sports, SBS, Kayo, Speedweek and Speedcafe.