Hedge dominated Formula Regional Americas in 2023 and also won the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship despite missing the Bathurst round due to a clash with the former.

However, instead of two pre-season tests in his Indy NXT car, he ended up in hospital with appendicitis.

While the 20-year-old has raced since, making a Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship cameo in his native New Zealand, he is bracing for a challenging outing this weekend on the Street of St Petersburg.

“I'm expecting it to be a tough weekend, but I'm still going to give it all I've got,” he said.

“The surgery I had six weeks ago had me bedridden for three weeks, and I lost the majority of my fitness and strength.

“I've recently got back into the gym, building up the strength I need to drive one of the Indy NXT machines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hedge did finish second in the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park, but now has to learn a brand-new track while also continuing to learn a new car and a new team in HMD Motorsports.

READ MORE: ‘Aim higher': Why Hedge chose IndyCar path

“To get some laps at in the FT-60 at the New Zealand Grand Prix was a great way to test how my body was feeling in the car, and just get some mileage for the first time since November 2023,” he explained.

“This weekend will be my first proper outing in the [Indy NXT] car so it's going to be a big challenge,” added Hedge.

“I need to continue to learn the car, but also the St Petersburg street track. I'm really excited to just get out there, and see how I stack up against some really tough competitors.

“My goal isn't to go and win, although that'd be nice! I'm expecting to take some time to adapt to the car and the championship, finish every race and build my season from there.

“I just want to send a huge thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point – the Tony Quinn Foundation, Giltrap Group, Tasman Motorsports Group, Honda US and so many others. Bring on the weekend,” he concluded.

Practice starts on Friday afternoon (Saturday morning AEDT/NZDT), with the race on Sunday at 10:00 ET/Monday at 02:15 AEDT/04:15 NZDT.